LONDON, March 13 The European Union has reached
a deal on mackerel fishing rights in the northeast Atlantic with
the Faroe Islands and Norway, ending a dispute that led the EU
to ban imports from the Faroe Islands last year, the EU
Commission said.
The agreement, which will run until 2018, established a
commitment on sustainable fisheries and a commitment to launch a
new long-term management plan for mackerel fishing this year.
"The talks were long and intensive and given the potential
risk to the stock, the stakes could not have been much higher,"
European Commissioner for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Maria
Damanaki, said in a statement released late on Wednesday.
"This agreement ensures the long-term sustainability of this
valuable stock. The door is still open for Iceland to join the
other parties in the near future," she said.
Last year, EU authorities banned imports of herring and
mackerel from the Faroe Islands and said they would prevent some
Faroese boats from docking in EU ports.
The Commission said the Faroe Islands awarded itself a quota
that more than trebled its previously agreed share of the
Atlanto-Scandian herring stock.
The Faroe Islands is a self-governed territory within the
Danish Realm but not part of the European Union.
Until last year, Atlanto-Scandian herring stock was managed
jointly by Norway, Russia, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and the
European Union.
The EU Commission said it has also reached an agreement with
Norway on shared fish stocks in the North Sea.
The deal established a 5 percent increase in total allowable
catches (TACs) for North Sea cod and a 15 percent rise for North
Sea plaice compared to 2013.
However, the TACs for North Sea haddock, saithe and whiting
have been reduced by 15 percent and the herring TAC in the same
area was reduced by 2 percent.
Following both agreements reached on Wednesday, the EU quota
for mackerel fishing in 2014 amounts to 611,205 tonnes.
