* EFSA says any risk to health low
* Campaigners say the figures are worrying
BRUSSELS, March 12 Nearly half of food products
in Europe contain residues of pesticides, with strawberries the
most likely to exceed safe limits, the European Food Safety
Authority (EFSA) said on Thursday.
The official EU body also found traces of pesticides in
organic foods, though it said its analysis of almost 81,000 food
samples found the risk of any negative impact on health was low.
But campaign groups said the data was worrying, especially
in the cases where residues of more than one pesticide were
found. They said the pesticides were mostly fungicides, which
are possible carcinogens, and more research was needed into the
implications of exposure to more than one.
The latest EFSA report, for 2013, found that almost 55
percent of the samples of food products in European Union and
neighbouring countries were free from detectable traces of
chemicals.
Of the rest, only 1.5 percent clearly exceeded safety
limits, meaning that businesses responsible for them face legal
action.
The highest rate of exceeding safety limits was for
strawberries (2.5 percent of the sample), followed by lettuce
(2.3 percent). They are especially sensitive to fungus and bugs
and so undergo considerable spraying with pesticides.
EFSA said it had tested for 685 pesticides in the 27 nations
that belonged to the EU for all of 2013 (Croatia joined in that
year), plus Norway and Iceland, and had found multiple residues
in 27.3 percent of samples.
"For short-term exposure, the risk of European citizens
being exposed to harmful levels of residues via their diet was
rated as low," the EFSA said in a statement.
Pesticide Action Network (PAN) calculated one out of every
eight boxes of strawberries contained six pesticide residues.
"In general the pollution of European food with pesticide
residues remains at a very, unhealthy high level and there is no
real improvement visible in recent years," Martin Dermine of PAN
Europe said.
For organic food, 15.5 percent of samples contained
pesticides within legal limits and mostly of kinds permitted for
organic farming, but 0.8 percent exceeded safe levels.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)