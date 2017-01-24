ROME, Jan 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - European Union
countries were urged on Tuesday to halve food waste by 2030 but
lawmakers stopped short of making the target binding - to the
disappointment of environmental activists.
The European Parliament's environment committee in Brussels
voted in favour of new regulations calling on EU nations to aim
to reduce food produced and never eaten to 30 percent by 2025
and 50 percent by 2030.
"(The vote) fulfilled a moral obligation," MEP Simona
Bonafe, the committee member charged with drafting the text,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.
About one third of all food produced globally for human
consumption is lost or wasted every year, either spoiled after
harvest and during transportation, or thrown away by shops and
consumers.
Yet almost 800 million people worldwide go to bed hungry
every night, according to United Nations figures.
Reducing food waste would also help curb planet-warming
gases linked to agriculture, which accounts for about 20 percent
of overall greenhouse gas emissions.
Bonafe said that, although some countries, including France
and Italy, already have in place measures to fight food waste,
there was no common EU norm on the subject to date.
"We have filled the gap," she said.
The 50 percent target was introduced as an amendment to the
European Commission's "Circular Economy Package", a new legal
framework to foster sustainable growth due to be enforced later
this year.
To become law it has to receive the final go-ahead by the EU
Parliament in plenary session and European environment
ministers.
Environmental activists said the amendment was a step in the
right direction but didn't go far enough.
"It is disappointing that MEPs did not back a binding
target," said Meadhbh Bolger, resource justice campaigner at
Friends of the Earth Europe.
"This means that the target may not be taken seriously by
some member states," added Martin Bowman of British campaigning
group This is Rubbish.
An estimated 88 million tonnes of food is wasted in EU
countries every year, costing about 143 billion euros ($153.61
billion), which activists say could feed the 55 million people
living in food poverty in Europe more than nine times over.
($1 = 0.9309 euros)
