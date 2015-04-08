* EU restriction on neonicotinoids to be reviewed this year
* Value of pollination in Europe seen at 14.6 bln euros
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 8 Evidence is mounting that
widely-used pesticides harm moths, butterflies and birds as well
as bees, adding to concerns crop production could be hit by a
shortage of pollinators, according to a report drawn up for EU
policymakers.
The European Commission, the EU executive, placed
restrictions on three neonicotinoid pesticides from Dec. 1,
2013, citing worries about their impact on bees, but said it
would review the situation within two years at most.
The makers most affected include Bayer CropScience
and Syngenta.
When the restrictions were agreed, the European Academies'
Science Advisory Council (EASAC), a network of EU science
academies that seeks to inform EU policymakers, assembled 13
experts to assess the relevant science.
Its report published on Wednesday found there was "an
increasing body of evidence" that neonicotinoids, used in more
than 120 countries, have "severe negative effects on non-target
organisms".
Bees are, generally speaking, the most important crop
pollinators.
But the report said relying on one species was unwise and
found the attention on bees had masked the impact on other
pollinators such as moths and butterflies, as well as birds,
which eat some pests.
Citing an increase in crops that require or benefit from
pollination, the report noted "an emerging pollination deficit".
Proponents of neonicotinoids say they have a major economic
benefit because they destroy pests and help to ensure abundant
food for a growing world population.
But the report cited the monetary benefits of protecting
pollinators and natural pest controllers.
Some 75 percent of crops traded on the global market depend
on pollinators and the value of pollination in Europe is
estimated at 14.6 billion euros ($15.9 billion).
Natural pest control, whereby insects, such as wasps and
ladybirds, as well as birds consume enough pests to avoid the
need for chemical treatment, is estimated to be worth $100
billion annually worldwide.
Neonicotinoids are synthetic chemicals that act
systemically, meaning they are absorbed and spread through the
plant's vascular system, which becomes toxic for insects sucking
the circulating fluids or ingesting parts of it.
The European Crop Protection Association (ECPA), which
represents the pesticide industry, said the new report was
biased.
In a statement Jean-Charles Bocquet, ECPA Director General,
said it reflected "a bias of the anti-neonicotinoid campaign
toward highly theoretical laboratory tests rather than fully
considering published field studies and other independent
research that proves the safety of these pesticides".
The Commission welcomed the report and said it would start a
review of new scientific information by the end of May.
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)