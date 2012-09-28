BRUSSELS, Sept 28 EU antitrust regulators
charged 13 food packaging producers and distributors with fixing
prices and sharing markets in breach of European Union rules.
The European Commission said on Friday it had sent a
statement of objections, or a charge sheet, to the companies
listing the suspected infringements. It did not identify the
firms in line with its usual policy.
"(The companies) behaviour, if established, may have
affected direct customers, such as supermarkets, and ultimately
end-consumers," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
It said the companies were also suspected of allocating
customers, exchanging commercially sensitive information and
rigging bids. The products are used in the packaging of foods
like fish, meat, cheese in the retail sector.
The firms can be fined up to 10 percent of their global
turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Ben Deighton)