BRUSSELS, Sept 28 EU antitrust regulators
charged Finnish packaging producer Huhtamaki and 12
other companies on Friday with fixing prices and sharing markets
in breach of European Union rules against cartels.
The European Commission said it had sent a statement of
objections, or a charge sheet, to the companies listing the
suspected infringements. It did not identify the firms in line
with its usual policy.
"(The companies) behaviour, if established, may have
affected direct customers, such as supermarkets, and ultimately
end-consumers," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
It said the companies were also suspected of allocating
customers, exchanging commercially sensitive information and
rigging bids. The products are used in the packaging of foods
like fish, meat, cheese in the retail sector.
Huhtamaki said it had received the charge sheet and that the
alleged anti-competitive activity took place in south-west
Europe, north-west Europe and France and concerned the bulk of
its activities in its rigid plastic consumer goods business
between 2000 and 2008.
It said the unit has been shut down or sold off since then.
Companies can be penalised up to 10 percent of their global
turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules. The Commission
has levied fines of more than 7 billion euros against cartels in
the last four years.
