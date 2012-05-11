* Commission sees Hungary deficit at 2.9 pct in 2013
* Budapest trying to unblock EU development aid
* Hungary economy seen growing at slowest pace in east
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 11 The European Commission sees
indebted Hungary's budget deficit at 2.9 percent in 2013, higher
than the government's forecast but just inside the EU's ceiling,
which may be enough to regain access to blocked development
funds from next year.
The Commission's economic forecasts released on Friday
showed that across Central and Eastern Europe all countries'
budget deficits were expected to be inside the EU-mandated limit
of 3 percent of economic output next year, with Poland, the
region's biggest economy, comfortably at 2.5 percent.
Hungary, which has failed to keep its deficit in check in a
sustainable way since it joined the European Union in 2004, is
seen bringing its deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic
product this year, in line with the government's target.
But next year, the EU's executive sees it rising again,
while Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has forecast a
narrower 2.2 percent deficit, despite the weakest economic
performance in the region.
Hungary, which is seeking an International Monetary Fund
stand-by loan to steady the economy, posted a budget surplus of
4.3 percent of economic output in 2011 due to the
nationalisation of pension assets and "crisis taxes" on selected
business sectors.
The Commission says that is not a sustainable way to manage
the economy and EU finance ministers in March suspended
Hungary's access to 495 million euros in development funding
from 2013.
Finance ministers told Budapest the funds could be unfrozen
at a meeting in Brussels in June if the government can show it
is taking action. It was not immediately clear if the
Commission's forecast was a green light to unblocking the aid.
"It is not just about the numbers, we need to see if this is
really a sustainable policy," said an EU official before the
forecasts were released.
The Commission sees the Hungarian economy contracting 0.3
percent this year and growing only 1 percent in 2013, while
Poland is set to grow at more than double that rate with a 2.6
percent expansion in 2013 and the Czech Republic is to grow 1.5
percent.
Hungary's forecast 2013 expansion is lower than the 1.4
percent growth the Commission's forecast last year, while Poland
is not seen reaching the 2.8 percent growth level the EU's
executive had earlier predicted as the region struggles with the
impact of the euro zone's debt crisis.
In order to avoid the suspension of EU development funds
worth almost half a billion euros, which are vital for its
economy, Hungary has announced further spending cuts at
ministries and drug subsidies, and a set of new taxes.