* Commission sees Hungary deficit at 2.9 pct/GDP in 2013 * Budapest trying to unblock EU development aid * Hungary economy seen growing at slowest pace in east Europe By Robin Emmott BRUSSELS, May 11 The European Commission expects the budget deficits of Central European countries to be within its official limit of 3 percent of GDP next year, including Hungary, but would not say whether it will allow Budapest access to funds frozen earlier this year. The Commission's deficit forecasts for Central European countries outside the euro zone, released on Friday as in the table below, contrast with some west European countries which will stay well above the deficit limit. Poland, Central Europe's biggest economy, is seen posting a deficit comfortably within the limit at 2.5 percent of GDP. Still, the EU's executive sees Hungary's budget deficit at the upper end of the threshold at 2.9 percent in 2013, higher than the government's forecast of 2.2 percent. The EU's top economic official Olli Rehn would not say if Hungary, Central Europe's most indebted country, had done enough to escape sanctions from 2013. "This is our economic forecast, not our policy paper," Rehn told a briefing, when asked if Budapest was on track to win back the 495 million euros in aid that EU finance ministers froze earlier this year, pending a review in June. That move was the first time the EU took such a measure and the Commission wants to send a message that, as the euro zone and the wider EU struggles with debt, lax fiscal policies are no longer acceptable. Hungary, which has failed to keep its deficit in check in a sustainable way since it joined the European Union in 2004, is seen by the Commission as bringing its deficit down to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, in line with the government's own target. Hungary, which is seeking an International Monetary Fund stand-by loan to steady the economy, posted a budget surplus of 4.3 percent of economic output in 2011 due to the nationalisation of pension assets and "crisis taxes" on selected business sectors, one-off measures not seen as a sustainable way to boost revenue. The Commission's concern about Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unorthodox policies is part of a wider row between Brussels and Budapest that led to a halt in IMF loan talks, which are due to restart soon. But in an incentive to Budapest, finance ministers say the funds could be unfrozen at a meeting in Brussels on June 22 if the government can show it is taking action. "It is not just about the numbers, we need to see if this is really a sustainable policy," said an EU official in Brussels. AT ODDS Hungary's ability to rein in its deficit partly lies with its economic performance. The Commission sees the Hungarian economy contracting 0.3 percent this year and has said a planned financial transaction tax will weigh on consumption and investments, which are expected to continue to fall. It expects Hungary's economy to recover by 1 percent in 2013, underperforming peers such as Poland and the Czech Republic. Budapest, in contrast, projects 0.1 percent economic growth for this year and 1.6 percent next year. It now plans new taxes including a levy on financial transactions from 2013, a tax on phone calls from July 1, and a higher tax on energy and utilities firms. With the new measures, it says it aims to cut the deficit by about 155 billion forints ($695 million) this year and by a further 400 billion forints at least next year. But the Commission, which has the power to police EU countries' debts and recommend sanctions, warned of a "lack of specifics and implementation risks" in Budapest's policies. "This higher (deficit) forecast mainly reflects the lower economic growth forecast and a more prudent assessment of the saving measures," the Commission said. The European Commission's forecasts for Central and Eastern European countries outside the euro zone: Economic growth (annual pct change) 2012 2013 BULGARIA 0.5 1.9 CZECH REPUBLIC 0.0 1.5 HUNGARY -0.3 1.0 POLAND 2.7 2.6 ROMANIA 1.4 2.9 General government net lending/borrowing (pct of GDP) 2012 2013 BULGARIA -1.9 -1.7 CZECH REPUBLIC -2.9 -2.6 HUNGARY -2.5 -2.9 POLAND -3.0 -2.5 ROMANIA -2.8 -2.2