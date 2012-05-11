* Commission sees Hungary deficit at 2.9 pct/GDP in 2013
* Budapest trying to unblock EU development aid
* Hungary economy seen growing at slowest pace in east
Europe
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 11 The European Commission expects
the budget deficits of Central European countries to be within
its official limit of 3 percent of GDP next year, including
Hungary, but would not say whether it will allow Budapest access
to funds frozen earlier this year.
The Commission's deficit forecasts for Central European
countries outside the euro zone, released on Friday as in the
table below, contrast with some west European countries which
will stay well above the deficit limit.
Poland, Central Europe's biggest economy, is seen posting a
deficit comfortably within the limit at 2.5 percent of GDP.
Still, the EU's executive sees Hungary's budget deficit at
the upper end of the threshold at 2.9 percent in 2013, higher
than the government's forecast of 2.2 percent.
The EU's top economic official Olli Rehn would not say if
Hungary, Central Europe's most indebted country, had done enough
to escape sanctions from 2013.
"This is our economic forecast, not our policy paper," Rehn
told a briefing, when asked if Budapest was on track to win back
the 495 million euros in aid that EU finance ministers froze
earlier this year, pending a review in June.
That move was the first time the EU took such a measure and
the Commission wants to send a message that, as the euro zone
and the wider EU struggles with debt, lax fiscal policies are no
longer acceptable.
Hungary, which has failed to keep its deficit in check in a
sustainable way since it joined the European Union in 2004, is
seen by the Commission as bringing its deficit down to 2.5
percent of gross domestic product this year, in line with the
government's own target.
Hungary, which is seeking an International Monetary Fund
stand-by loan to steady the economy, posted a budget surplus of
4.3 percent of economic output in 2011 due to the
nationalisation of pension assets and "crisis taxes" on selected
business sectors, one-off measures not seen as a sustainable way
to boost revenue.
The Commission's concern about Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
unorthodox policies is part of a wider row between Brussels and
Budapest that led to a halt in IMF loan talks, which are due to
restart soon.
But in an incentive to Budapest, finance ministers say the
funds could be unfrozen at a meeting in Brussels on June 22 if
the government can show it is taking action.
"It is not just about the numbers, we need to see if this is
really a sustainable policy," said an EU official in Brussels.
AT ODDS
Hungary's ability to rein in its deficit partly lies with
its economic performance. The Commission sees the Hungarian
economy contracting 0.3 percent this year and has said a planned
financial transaction tax will weigh on consumption and
investments, which are expected to continue to fall.
It expects Hungary's economy to recover by 1 percent in
2013, underperforming peers such as Poland and the Czech
Republic.
Budapest, in contrast, projects 0.1 percent economic growth
for this year and 1.6 percent next year.
It now plans new taxes including a levy on financial
transactions from 2013, a tax on phone calls from July 1, and a
higher tax on energy and utilities firms. With the new measures,
it says it aims to cut the deficit by about 155 billion forints
($695 million) this year and by a further 400 billion forints at
least next year.
But the Commission, which has the power to police EU
countries' debts and recommend sanctions, warned of a "lack of
specifics and implementation risks" in Budapest's policies.
"This higher (deficit) forecast mainly reflects the lower
economic growth forecast and a more prudent assessment of the
saving measures," the Commission said.
The European Commission's forecasts for Central and Eastern
European countries outside the euro zone:
Economic growth (annual pct change)
2012 2013
BULGARIA 0.5 1.9
CZECH REPUBLIC 0.0 1.5
HUNGARY -0.3 1.0
POLAND 2.7 2.6
ROMANIA 1.4 2.9
General government net lending/borrowing (pct of GDP)
2012 2013
BULGARIA -1.9 -1.7
CZECH REPUBLIC -2.9 -2.6
HUNGARY -2.5 -2.9
POLAND -3.0 -2.5
ROMANIA -2.8 -2.2