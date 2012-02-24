* No binding targets or inclusion in EU ETS
By Francesco Guarascio and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The EU forestry and
farming sectors will have to monitor and report from 2013 any
changes to land use that could affect greenhouse gas emissions
as part of the bloc's measures to curb climate change, under a
draft law seen by Reuters.
The proposal, expected to be published officially next week,
does not go as far as setting firm targets for limiting land-use
change.
Environmentalists said, however, it would be a step in the
right direction, especially due to the fact it did not rely on
the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to tackle
greenhouse gases generated by land-use change.
Years of talks within the European Union and at
international climate change conferences have struggled to
deliver detail on how to protect forested land.
The EU needs to prevent loss of forests as part of its
commitments to the U.N. process on tackling climate change as
well as its own goal of cutting carbon emissions by 20 percent
by 2020.
One of its prime tools for tackling carbon emissions from
industry and power generation is the ETS, and the bloc had
debated whether land use, land use change and forestry (known by
the acronym LULUCF) should be covered by the scheme.
Instead, the draft proposes that member states draw up
accounts on afforestation, reforestation, deforestation, forest
management, crop land management and grazing land management
connected to carbon, methane and nitrous oxide emissions.
Member states are also required to submit action plans to
limit or reduce emissions, and the Commission may issue
recommendations "with a view to enhance member states' efforts".
"Member states shall take due account of the Commission's
findings," it adds.
Non-governmental organisation FERN, which tracks EU policies
especially on forests, welcomed the "stand-alone" approach.
"It's much better than a link to the ETS, which was set up
to deal with fossil fuel. Its accounting requirements therefore
would never have been suitable," said Jutta Kill, carbon trading
and climate change campaigner at FERN.
As a "one-way road", fossil fuels, which only generate
carbon, required very different rules from the "two-way road" of
land and forestry, which absorb as well as add to emissions, she
said.
