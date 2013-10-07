BRUSSELS Oct 7 European Union regulators are
looking into allegations of possible rigging of the $5
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, the EU's antitrust chief
said on Monday, days after Swiss authorities announced an
investigation into the issue.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told an online
chat organised by the European Commission that the issue only
came to light recently.
"I was informed in the last few days of possible
manipulations and possible activities that might constitute
breaches of competition rules involving the possible
manipulation of certain types of exchange rates," he said.
"We started looking at it from the very moment that the
first information got to us but I can't anticipate any further
because we are starting the examination first to see what are
the facts and to see who might have been responsible of any
breaches," he said.
Almunia said he would open an investigation if there was
evidence of anti-competitive behaviour.
"If there are any breaches we could act. We are in a very,
very preliminary phase ... Let's see what will be the outcome of
the examination of the facts."
Switzerland's financial markets regulator said on Friday
that it was working with authorities in other countries on the
issue. It did not name the banks under investigation.
The currency market, the biggest market in the financial
system, is one of the least regulated with most trading taking
place away from exchanges.
Almunia, with the power to fine companies up to 10 percent
of their global revenue for breaching EU antitrust rules, is
also investigating alleged rigging of financial benchmarks.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Ron Askew)