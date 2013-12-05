Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
DUBLIN Dec 5 The European Commission is studying information about possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets, but no decision has been made about whether to open a formal investigation, the European Competition Commisioner said on Thursday.
"We have internal information regarding possible manipulation of forex benchmarks, but we are still looking at the information, I cannot anticipate anything will happen. We are in the preliminary steps," Joaquin Almunia told journalists in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.