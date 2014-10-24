PARIS Oct 24 France could make more budget
savings next year than planned, but should concentrate on
achieving those already in the works, the central bank governor
said on Friday.
France is cutting its public deficit less quickly than
promised to its EU partners, raising the chances that the
European Commission will reject its 2015 budget and ask for
amendments.
President Francois Hollande said early Friday in Brussels
that the Commission had asked for more information on the budget
but ruled out making bigger savings than the unprecedented 21
billion euros ($26.58 billion) already planned.
"We could without doubt get more savings out of our
spending, but I would like to see that first we do the 21
billion that have been announced. That seems the most important
to me," Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said RTL radio.
Hollande's Socialist government is wary of trying to squeeze
more savings out of the budget on the grounds that tougher
belt-tightening could undermine a fragile economic recovery.
"It's true we have to find the right balance between
necessary improvement in public finances, which must be regular
and credible, while not snuffing out economic activity," Noyer
said.
Noyer said that France and Italy were not seeing stronger
growth because they had fallen behind on economic reforms while
even stronger Germany needed to do more to boost demand, in
particular by stepping up investment.
"We can't expect everything to come from Germany, we have to
do our reforms," Noyer said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)