BRUSSELS, Sept 10 France's announcement on
Wednesday that it would only reduce its budget deficit below 3
percent of GDP in 2017 rather than in 2015 is clearly not in
line with its commitments to the European Union, the European
Commission said.
French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday that
economic growth in the euro zone's second biggest economy would
be slower than earlier expected this year and next.
As a result he expected the budget deficit to grow to 4.4
percent of GDP this year from 4.3 percent in 2013 and only ease
back to 4.3 percent in 2015, rather than be below 3 percent next
year as requested by EU finance ministers in June 2013.
"It is evident that these are not in line with the
recommendation adopted ... in June 2013," Commission spokesman
Simon O'Connor said in a statement.
He said that EU budget rules, the Stability and Growth Pact,
allowed for a revision of a deficit reduction deadline under
certain conditions, like slower than expected growth since the
last EU recommendation or and if a country took effective action
to reduce the deficit.
"The Commission will assess in the autumn whether such
effective action has been taken for 2014, focusing in particular
on whether the required structural adjustment has been
achieved," O'Connor said.
The structural adjustment is a reduction in the structural
deficit -- the budget shortfall calculated without one-off
revenues and expenditures and without the effects of the
economic cycle on revenue and spending.
