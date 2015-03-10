BRUSSELS, March 10 European Union finance
ministers will give France two more years on Tuesday to cut its
budget deficit to within EU limits, extending the deadline for
the third time since 2009 as Paris struggles to enact reforms.
The euro zone's second biggest economy has repeatedly missed
deadlines and budget consolidation targets and, under EU budget
rules sharpened during the sovereign debt crisis, was facing
fines of up to 4 billion euros by late last year.
But the European Commission, which prepares the ministers'
decision, recommended an extension of the deadline to 2017 from
2015 to give Paris more time implement reforms and cut spending
at a time of weak economic growth and low inflation.
That sparked controversy among some smaller euro zone
countries and within the Commission itself, because many
policy-makers saw it as undermining the credibility of the rules
set out in the EU's Stability and Growth Pact.
But the euro zone's economic powerhouse Germany is quietly
backing the lenient approach to France so as not to further
weaken already unpopular French President Francois Hollande.
The recommendation was initially discussed at a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers on Monday, where it triggered a
discussion on the application of EU budget rules, and will be
formally approved by all 28 EU ministers on Tuesday.
"There was a general debate in which some remarks were made
about strictness and flexibility, not specifically regarding any
country, but more in general terms in which some countries said
there should be less flexibility and others said there should
be more flexibility," said the chairman of Monday's talks,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
In a statement on Monday, the euro zone finance ministers
said France must do more to comply with the rules and that they
expect Paris to deliver on a promise to cut its structural
deficit by an additional 0.2 percent of GDP in 2015.
That would take the overall reduction this year in the
structural deficit, which strips out the effects of the economic
cycle, to the minimum 0.5 percent required by the EU.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, speaking to reporters,
reiterated France's commitment to meet this year's structural
deficit target and to take more measures to do so, blaming the
below-target consolidation so far on very low inflation.
