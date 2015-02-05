* French growth to accelerate, but budget deficit won't
shrink
* France lags EU targets for nominal and structural deficit
cuts
* Commission evaluation of French budget due Feb. 27
* EU executive calls for deeper 2015 structural deficit
reduction
(Adds Moscovici news conference)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Feb 5 France's budget deficit this
year will be far above the EU limit and will not move in 2016
unless policies change, the European Commission forecast on
Thursday, stepping up pressure on Paris to act before an
evaluation later this month.
The Commission, which is the guardian of EU laws, said it
expected the French deficit to narrow only to 4.1 percent of GDP
this year from 4.3 percent last year, and stay at 4.1 percent in
2016 despite faster economic growth.
European Union finance ministers in 2013 gave France a
two-year extension until 2015 to bring its deficit below the EU
ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.
However, France declared last year it would not meet the
2015 deadline either and would only hit the target in 2017. But
unless the European Commission recommends another extension to
EU ministers, France faces a fine of up to 4 billion euros ($4.6
billion).
The latest Commission forecast for the French deficit this
year and next is more favourable than the 4.5 percent of GDP
forecast for 2015 last November and 4.7 percent for 2016.
But it is still far from the target, especially the measures
the Commission looks most closely at. The structural deficit,
which excludes the effects of the economic cycle and one-off
revenues and spending, will also fall well short of
requirements.
EU ministers have asked France to reduce its structural gap
by 1.3 percent of GDP in 2013, 0.8 percent of GDP in 2014 and
the same in 2015. The Commission forecasts show that France cut
its structural deficit by only 1.0 percent in 2013 and 0.4
percent in 2014.
The reduction in 2015 is likely to be only 0.3 percent, the
Commission said and the structural deficit will jump up again by
0.4 percent of GDP in 2016.
Even if the structural targets set by EU ministers were to
be disregarded, EU rules set the minimum structural deficit cut
at 0.5 percent of GDP every year until balance.
"Our estimate is that certain measures will be necessary to
bridge this gap... there is a gap between 0.3 percent and 0.5
percent so an effort needs to be made," EU Economic Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.
He said the Commission was also looking at French structural
reform plans and would make an evaluation of the country's
efforts to comply with EU budget rules on February 27.
French economic growth is to accelerate to 1.0 percent this
year from 0.4 percent in 2014 and speed up to 1.8 percent in
2016, the Commission forecast.
The high deficit and relatively slow growth will push French
public debt up to 97.1 percent of GDP this year from 95.3
percent in 2014 and further to 98.2 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)