LUXEMBOURG, June 20 European Economic
Commissioner Olli Rehn called on Friday for intensified efforts
from France on fiscal consolidation and reforms to put it on a
sustainable path.
France, whose economy barely grew over the last two years,
is an example of the difficulty facing many governments that
needs to balance unpopular structural reforms of pensions or
labour laws and a tight rein on public spending.
The European Commision already told Paris earlier this month
to stick to their pledges to curb spending while reforming the
economy and bring the deficit below 3 percent next year, warning
the target could be missed.
"I trust that France will further intensify its efforts not
only in the field of fiscal consolidation but in the field of
structural reforms and supporting investment, because what
France needs is stronger emphasis on competitiveness, growth and
employment while maintaining sound public finances," Rehn said
after a meeting of European Union's finance ministers.
Rehn said the European Commission will be able to assess
additional measures announced by France after the summer break
at earliest.
