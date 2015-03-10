Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
BRUSSELS, March 10 European Union finance ministers approved on Tuesday a two-year extension, until 2017, for France to bring its budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, an EU official said.
"The two-year extension in the excessive deficit procedure for France is approved," the official said.
This is the third extension of the deficit deadline for France since 2009. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.