BRUSSELS Dec 11 France's efforts to improve its
competitiveness and reduce its public debt may not be effective
and it needs to press ahead with further reforms, the European
Commission said in a report on Thursday.
The report reviews progress made by Paris to tackle its
economic imbalances under a European Union procedure to prevent
problems in some sectors of an EU country's economy from
becoming a full blown crisis that affects the whole bloc.
It adds to the reform pressure that France already faces to
avoid being fined by EU finance ministers for badly missing its
budget consolidation targets in 2014 and 2015 under a separate
budget discipline procedure.
Paris has until early March 2015 to show it did all it could
to meet its earlier reform commitments.
The Commission said last March that France's problems were
weak external competitiveness, as the country's export market
share fell 13 percent over five years, and high public debt that
is to reach 100 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
"In some policy areas reforms are progressing, but there
remains uncertainty on their expected outcomes and their
effectiveness," the Commission said in Thursday's report.
"Therefore, continued decisive implementation and, where
appropriate, adaptation remain necessary but also further reform
efforts are needed," it said.
France introduced a tax rebate for competitiveness and
employment in 2014 and cut social security contributions for
2015, but the Commission was not impressed.
"Overall, the impact of these labour cost reductions is
uncertain, especially in terms of the size and timing of the
impact on competitiveness but also as regards their effect on
employment," it said.
"For a number of reforms, it is premature to assess progress
made so far, as the exact content of the measures is still under
consideration or in the process of adoption, implying that
outcomes remain uncertain," it said.
France was to bring its budget deficit below 3 percent of
GDP in 2015 under an already extended deadline set by EU
ministers, but its draft 2015 budget delays that to 2017.
"Little has been done to improve the long-term
sustainability of public finances and efforts are in particular
needed to improve the sustainability of the healthcare system,"
the Commission said.
"Also, progress on the simplification of the taxation system
in the 2015 Draft Budget Law is limited," it said, added:
"Additional structural measures are needed to ensure the
financial sustainability of the unemployment benefit system."
