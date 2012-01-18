BRUSSELS Jan 18 The European Union's
competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on
Wednesday into possible price fixing by French utilities in the
water and waste water services sector, the bloc's executive
said.
The investigation covers Suez Environnement and its
subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux, Veolia and
Saur, as well as FP2E, the French trade association for water
companies, the European Commission said in a statement.
"The Commission will examine whether the undertakings
concerned have coordinated their behaviour in markets for water
and waste water services in France, in particular with respect
to elements of the price invoiced to final consumers," the
statement said.
The investigation follows raids on the companies' premises
by the Commission in April 2010.
(Reporting By Charlie Dunmore)