BRUSSELS Jan 18 The European Union's competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on Wednesday into possible price fixing by French utilities in the water and waste water services sector, the bloc's executive said.

The investigation covers Suez Environnement and its subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux, Veolia and Saur, as well as FP2E, the French trade association for water companies, the European Commission said in a statement.

"The Commission will examine whether the undertakings concerned have coordinated their behaviour in markets for water and waste water services in France, in particular with respect to elements of the price invoiced to final consumers," the statement said.

The investigation follows raids on the companies' premises by the Commission in April 2010. (Reporting By Charlie Dunmore)