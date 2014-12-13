PARIS Dec 13 Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann
has voiced criticism in a newspaper article of the European
Commission's decision to give France until early March to prove
it is serious about reforming its economy and fixing its
excessive public deficit.
"I would have hoped for clearer decisions. It would be
unfortunate if the impression set in that (EU budget) rules are
in the end up for negotiation and that budgetary consolidation
can be perpetually put off by national governments," he told
France's Le Figaro newspaper.
"France announced that it will not reach the agreed deficit
goal in 2015 and has clearly put back the envisaged correction
of its excessive deficit. For me, that does not strengthen the
credibility of EU rules," he said.
