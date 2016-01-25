BRUSSELS Jan 25 A new draft plan to introduce a
financial transactions tax (FTT) in euro zone states is likely
to be rejected by Belgium, the country's finance minister said
on Monday, adding to doubts about a project already mired in
division.
A European FTT was first proposed in 2012 during the euro
zone debt crisis and the number of countries backing it has
shrunk to ten out of Europe's 28 states.
Belgium, one of the remaining supporters, was not going to
leave the FTT negotiations immediately "but it cannot be denied
that the present drafts are unacceptable", Belgian Finance
Minister, Johan Van Overtveldt, said in a statement.
He made clear that the supporting countries remained divided
over the project. "From the discussion with the other member
states we can conclude that there is no consensus," he said.
Van Overtveldt said the latest version of the tax might hurt
its financial sector and is also likely to have negative
consequences on companies and the country's borrowing costs.
Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Portugal,
Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain are still interested in the FTT and
Estonia may join the project although it has refused to sign a
joint commitment to reach a deal on the issue by mid-2016.
"We have not been notified in any way that Belgium might
withdraw from the FTT. Belgium has been a very supportive
presence throughout the negotiation process," a European
Commission spokeswoman said on Monday.
The EU commissioner for economic and tax issues, Pierre
Moscovici, was among the proponents of the FTT when he was
France's finance minister.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by Louise Ireland)