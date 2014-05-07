LONDON May 7 A tax on financial transactions in
fewer than half of European Union member states would "not be
good" for the bloc's securities market, a top EU regulator said
on Wednesday.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) said debate about the tax on stock and
derivatives trades planned by 11 of the EU's 28 member states
has turned into a heated "spectator sport".
"As a European regulator, obviously I prefer to do something
either with all 28 states or nothing," Maijoor told a conference
organised by AFME, a European banking lobby.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)