* Tax commissioner breaks silence to prod reluctant states
* Rate of tax could be lowered for certain trades
* Remarks signal possible change to divisive scheme
(Adds background, details)
STRASBOURG, France, July 2 Europe could scale
down a proposed tax on financial transactions, the EU's top tax
official said on Tuesday, signalling for the first time
readiness to soften a scheme which some fear could backfire.
The tax, proposed as a way of making banks contribute to the
cost of cleaning up after the financial crisis, resurrects an
idea first conceived by U.S. economist James Tobin more than 40
years ago.
Speaking to lawmakers in the European Parliament, Algirdas
Semeta, the EU's commissioner in charge of tax policy, said he
would prefer to lower the tax rate for trading in instruments
such as government bonds rather than exempting them from the
levy.
Semeta's remarks, which he hopes will inject fresh momentum
into flagging talks among a group of states seeking to pioneer
the tax, could mark a radical change of tack for a scheme that
has divided opinion across the European Union.
"The Commission is ready to examine the suggestions made for
an initial introduction of the tax with lower rates for products
of specific market segments," Semeta said in a speech, adding
that the rate could later rise.
"Both government bonds and pension funds should remain in
the scope of the directive. For those two categories of
products, however, a reduced rate ... could constitute a
suitable way forward and should be further examined."
Semeta's comments signal growing concern in Brussels that an
alliance of 11 countries led by Germany and France to start the
tax could falter.
Officials recently told Reuters of plans to drastically
scale back the levy, cutting the charge by as much as 90 percent
and delaying its full roll-out.
It is the first time since outlining his blueprint for a tax
that Semeta has spoken about changing the scheme.
The countries supporting the tax, which include Italy,
Spain, Austria, Portugal, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Slovakia and
Slovenia, have agreed to press ahead with the levy, having
failed to persuade all 27 EU member states to sign up.
Some cash-strapped countries have already begun counting on
the new income, a potential windfall. But in a world where
billions of euros can be moved at a keystroke, even some of the
tax's backers are having doubts.
Italy and France have expressed concerns about widening the
tax beyond shares to government debt as both believe it could
discourage investors from buying their bonds.
Banks have lobbied furiously against the tax. It has also
hit legal challenges from Britain, which will not join the tax
but fears being forced to collect it on behalf of other EU
states, driving business from London's financial centre.
Under the latest model described in May to Reuters, the
standard rate for trading bonds and shares could drop to just
0.01 percent of the value of a deal, from 0.1 percent in an
original blueprint drafted by Brussels.
That would raise only about 3.5 billion euros, rather than
the 35 billion initially forecast, a senior official said.
Officials have said that the tax may now also be introduced
more gradually: rather than applying to trades in stocks, bonds
and some derivatives from 2014, it may apply next year only to
shares. Bond trades would not be taxed for two years and
derivatives even later.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott/Ruth
Pitchford)