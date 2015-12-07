BRUSSELS Dec 7 Eleven European Union finance
ministers aimed to reach agreement on Monday on the basic
principles of a uniform tax on financial transactions, although
officials said there were still outstanding differences going
into the meeting.
Talks on a financial transaction tax have dragged on since
2011.
In September this year, the ministers from Germany, France,
Italy, Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia,
Slovenia and Spain said they had made progress and that they
expected a political deal in December.
But some officials were sceptical on Monday, saying
differences remained large on how to levy the tax, on which
financial products, and at what rate.
"By now I am pretty sceptical," German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters on entering a meeting of all
euro zone finance ministers. "We already had so many meetings
and somehow it always failed because of one of the member states
or on technical issues."
"I don't know what else I should do. We have to agree, and
if not today, than we have to try it again next year."
Germany and France proposed the financial transaction tax
(FTT) at the height of the euro zone debt crisis as a political
symbol to recover some of the public money used to support
banks, curb speculative trading and unify similar levies already
charged in several EU countries.
But talks on an EU-wide FTT collapsed in 2012 in the face of
stern opposition from Britain and Sweden. A smaller group of 11
EU countries decided to push ahead with the idea and
negotiations have been going on since then.
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who chairs
the talks of the 11 countries, said he had made a new proposal
on the tax and that he was optimistic others might agree to it,
but did not say what it was.
"I cannot say yet if we will have a deal today. If not, then
I won't get my hopes up that we will have a result after the
eighth meeting and 20 meetings by the technical group," he said.
The 11 ministers were to meet and discuss the tax after the
meeting of euro zone finance ministers, which was scheduled to
finish around 1700 GMT.
