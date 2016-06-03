(Adds quote, detail, background)
VIENNA, June 3 A decision on whether to abandon
a planned tax on financial transactions must be reached this
month among the 10 European countries still discussing it, the
chairman of those stalled talks said on Friday.
Hans Joerg Schelling, who is also Austria's finance
minister, said that if the discussions remained stuck he would
step down as chairman, given the lack of progress.
"I am at my wits' end," Schelling told reporters after
giving a speech about taxation in Europe. "We have simply been
negotiating for a crazily long time."
France and Germany had led efforts to create the tax, which
was supposed to help recover public funds used to bail out banks
in the financial crisis and to curb speculative trading. But the
talks have dragged on since 2011 as countries struggle to agree
what instruments should be covered and at which rate.
"The fundamental decision must now be clear in June - do we
carry on or not?" Schelling said. Belgium and Slovenia were
"discussing" their involvement, he said, meaning the group might
soon lack the nine members needed to carry on.
Belgium is carrying out a study on whether the tax would
hurt its real economy by affecting pension funds. Slovenia's
finance minister is committed to not introducing new taxes,
which may mean parliament will oppose the plan, Schelling said.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy)