VIENNA, June 3 A decision on whether to abandon a planned tax on financial transactions must be reached this month among the 10 European countries still discussing it, the chairman of those stalled talks said on Friday.

Hans Joerg Schelling, who is also Austria's finance minister, said that if the discussions remained stuck he would step down as chairman, given the lack of progress.

"I am at my wits' end," Schelling told reporters after giving a speech about taxation in Europe. "We have simply been negotiating for a crazily long time."

France and Germany had led efforts to create the tax, which was supposed to help recover public funds used to bail out banks in the financial crisis and to curb speculative trading. But the talks have dragged on since 2011 as countries struggle to agree what instruments should be covered and at which rate.

"The fundamental decision must now be clear in June - do we carry on or not?" Schelling said. Belgium and Slovenia were "discussing" their involvement, he said, meaning the group might soon lack the nine members needed to carry on.

Belgium is carrying out a study on whether the tax would hurt its real economy by affecting pension funds. Slovenia's finance minister is committed to not introducing new taxes, which may mean parliament will oppose the plan, Schelling said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy)