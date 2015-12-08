* Ten euro zone states reach agreement on some principles of
FTT
* Estonia drops out of the FTT group
* Talks extended until mid-2016
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 Ten euro zone countries agreed
on Tuesday on some aspects of a harmonised tax on financial
transactions and gave themselves until the middle of next year
to reach agreement on remaining issues, including tax rates, the
group said in a statement.
A financial-transaction tax (FTT) is intended to recover
some of the public money used to support banks, to curb
speculative trading and to unify the various levies already
charged in several EU countries.
Talks on imposing one have been dragging on since 2011. In
September of this year, ministers from Germany, France, Italy,
Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia
and Spain said they had made progress and they expected a
political agreement in December.
The statement said all share transactions, including
intraday trading, would be taxed. The tax would be paid by
traders in one of the countries participating in the scheme on
shares issued in those countries.
"In order to sustain liquidity in illiquid market
configurations, a narrow market-making exemption might be
required," said the statement. France had insisted on such an
exemption.
The ministers said they would analyse whether it would be
better to tax all shares, regardless of where they were issued.
ESTONIAN CONCERNS
Estonia, which did not sign the agreement, had been worried
that because most of the shares traded by its financial
institutions are issued outside the participating group, it
would hardly get any revenue. At the same time, its traders
would have an incentive to move their business elsewhere.
The ministers also agreed that derivatives transactions
should be taxed "on the principle of the widest possible base
and low rates and it should not impact the cost of sovereign
borrowing".
They said option-type derivatives should be taxed on the
option premium. For other types of derivatives, the taxable base
could be a term-adjusted or non-term-adjusted notional amount,
depending on whether the instrument has a maturity date.
They also agreed to further analyse the impact of the tax on
the real economy and pension schemes as well as the financial
viability of the tax for each country.
"On the basis of these features, in order to prepare the
next step, experts in close cooperation with the Commission
should elaborate adequate tax rates for the different variants,"
the statement said.
The proposal of the European Commission from 2013 envisaged
a tax rate of 0.1 percent on share and bond trades and 0.01
percent on derivatives trades.
"A decision on these open issues should be made until the
end of the June 2016."
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Larry King)