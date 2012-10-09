LUXEMBOURG Oct 9 Eleven European Union
countries support the introduction of a tax on financial
transactions, EU Tax Commissioner Algirdas Semeta told EU
finance ministers on Tuesday, a number that exceeds the nine
needed to legally launch the initiative.
"We see that four additional member states intend to join
enhanced cooperation, so it means that we arrive to 11 member
states," Semeta told the ministers during a televised part of
their discussions in Luxembourg.
"I would like to remind those that stated it orally that
they formally, in writing, present their request for enhanced
cooperation. Only when we will receive nine or more formal
letters, only then the process will start."
The new countries that joined the initiative are Italy,
Spain, Slovakia and Estonia.
The initiative is strongly backed by Germany and France,
although there are differences of opinion over how much revenue
the tax will generate and what the income should be used for.