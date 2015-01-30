By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT Jan 30 A fund to bolster investment
in Europe should be up and running by September, an EU official
said on Friday, outlining the timetable for a highly leveraged
scheme to bolster growth in a moribund EU economy.
The European Fund for Strategic Investments, which can
invest in projects from infrastructure building to expansion of
small businesses, is the European Union's flagship scheme to
help address slack growth.
Jyrki Katainen, Vice President of the European Commission
responsible for jobs and growth, told journalists that its
set-up could be finalised by European Union leaders in June,
with a start date some months later.
"I expect that the fund itself will be up and running, let's
say, in September," he said, on a whistle-stop tour of Europe to
drum up investor and government interest in the scheme.
Katainen said, however, that it was unclear which
governments would invest money in the scheme, intended to be a
315-billion-euro ($358 billion) investment vehicle based on
modest financial guarantees given by states.
"There has been quite a lot of interest towards the fund but
nothing has been realised yet," he told journalists. "We built
the fund so that it can operate even without any additional
commitments. We don't have any expectations."
The late start-date may disappoint some. European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi, for example, recently urged EU
leaders to speed up the project.
The dire economic outlook prompted Draghi last week to
unveil last week a roughly 1-trillion-euro plan to print fresh
money, chiefly to buy government bonds.
He has told governments to do their part, by pursuing
economic reforms.
But finding agreement among the 19 countries in the euro
zone, from Germany to Greece, is difficult. This also slows
progress on broader EU schemes such as the joint investment
fund.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
