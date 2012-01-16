ROME Jan 16 Europe's new permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will be in force by July, earlier than expected, as crisis mechanisms are strengthened, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Monday after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

"Our crisis mechanisms are being strengthened. The European Stability Mechanism, ESM, will enter into force in July 2012, earlier than planned," he said in declaration to reporters after the meeting.

He said there would be an assessment "without delay" of the size of the ESM and the European Financial Stability Facility, the related bailout fund which it will replace.

He said said the EU was working with international partners to increase resources from the International Monetary Fund.