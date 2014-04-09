* Energy-intensive industry can still be exempt from charges
* Tenders to be held from 2017 after pilot phase
* Rules valid from July this year to 2020
(Updates throughout, adds detail)
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 9 Funding green energy will
become harder under EU rules published on Wednesday designed to
replace subsidies with market-based schemes, just when the
Ukraine crisis has heightened the need for alternatives to
imported fossil fuel.
The executive European Commission said the guidelines, which
will be gradually phased in, strike a necessary balance after
fierce political debate about the cost of green subsidies.
"Politically, it's the best balance possible. We were
obliged to establish a lot of trade-offs," the Commission's
competition chief, Joaquin Almunia, told reporters.
But green energy campaigners, who protested outside the
Commission headquarters in Brussels, said the rules were a
victory for industry and a blow to the renewables sector as well
as ordinary consumers.
The rules take effect from July 1 this year and from 2017
all member states will have to hold tenders to support new green
power facilities following a pilot phase from 2015-16.
The idea is to replace feed-in tariffs, which have little or
no relation to market reality but have spurred renewable
development, with auctions or bidding processes open to all
green energy generators competing equally for government funds.
Following extensive lobbying from companies, the new rules
allow for exemptions in special circumstances, including sparing
energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, metals, paper and
ceramics from helping to pay for renewable power. That leaves
ordinary household consumers to pick up the bill.
The European Union's leading economy, Germany, has the
biggest interest in the new rules as it seeks to enact its
Energiewende, or shift from nuclear to green fuel.
The Commission had been investigating whether Germany helped
its industries unfairly by exempting them from green surcharges.
This week, the German government reached a compromise deal
that leaves Berlin with scope to set special rules for
individual sectors.
Even with the changes, the German government expects its
renewable sector to grow as technological improvements make
sources such as wind and solar more competitive.
Renewable power already accounts for 25 percent of Germany's
electricity and the German government has set targets to
increase the share to 40-45 percent by 2025.
The 28-country European Union as a whole has a target to get
20 percent of energy from renewable sources by 2020, which it is
likely to achieve.
After that, the picture is less clear. Debate is ongoing
about a 2030 target of 27 percent across the bloc.
CITIZENS 'LOSE TWICE'
Environmental groups and the renewables lobby are concerned
the EU's renewed emphasis on increasing energy security and
weaning itself off Russian gas because of instability in transit
nation Ukraine will lead only to more use of coal and efforts to
develop shale gas, not more green power.
"It's the whole contradiction of the Commission, which asks
that we learn from the Ukraine-Russia crisis and then gives in
to corporate lobbies," Claude Turmes, a member of the European
Parliament representing the Green Party, told Reuters.
"Citizens will lose twice: they will pay for industries' new
free ride and will continue to suffer from an outdated energy
system."
The European Wind Energy Association said it is appropriate
that the increasingly competitive wind industry be integrated
into the market, but that the Commission should eliminate all
fossil fuel subsidies as a priority.
Justin Wilkes, its deputy chief executive, said the
Commission was "ignoring the obvious market distortions that
need to be tackled first, such as the majority of subsidies that
go to fossil fuels and nuclear".
The guidelines follow extensive debate and numerous drafts.
An early draft last year could have made it possible to
subsidise new nuclear power plants without consulting the
Commission, provoking fierce criticism.
However, the latest guidelines do not include rules on aid
for nuclear energy. This means if member states want to fund
such projects, they need to notify the Commission, which will
assess requests on a case-by-case basis.
The omission was a blow to Britain, which wants to use state
guarantees to help finance a nuclear plant to be built by
France's EDF. The EU executive is investigating whether
the plan breaks the bloc's competition rules.
The industry exemptions cover 68 sectors in all.
As European energy costs exceed those in the United States,
where shale gas has reduced prices, Eurofer, the European Steel
Association, complained that even with the waivers it faced a
competitive disadvantage.
(Additional reporting by Ben Garside in London; Editing by Dale
Hudson)