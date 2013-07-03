* EU Parliament backs away from demanding cap on bonuses
STRASBOURG, France, July 3 European lawmakers
called on Wednesday for rules to limit the cash bonus paid to
fund managers, but shied away from demanding the strict bonus
caps that they pushed through for bankers earlier this year.
Instead, the parliament suggested fund managers should get a
higher proportion of their bonuses in shares in the fund as well
as deferring part of the payment, reforms that received a cool
response from investors in funds.
"This is a dark day for investor protection," said Sven
Giegold, a German member of parliament who had fought an
increasingly lonely campaign for a strict limit on fund manager
bonuses.
"A comprehensive change of the culture in the financial
industry has been forestalled," he said.
The vote in parliament on Wednesday sets the scene for talks
with EU countries. Both sides must agree before any such rules
for fund managers are introduced across the European Union's 28
member states.
The new milder rules, once agreed, will affect the managers
of mutual funds, which have about 6 trillion euros ($7.8
trillion) under management. They won't apply to hedge funds or
private equity.
Many in Europe blamed the global financial crisis on a
bonus-driven banking culture that rewarded reckless
risk-taking.
But legislators were reluctant to rule so strictly on fund
managers, whose role as guardian of pension funds is seen as
posing far less threat to financial stability.
"I do not think it is appropriate to roll out the same bonus
cap across all financial services legislation," said Sharon
Bowles, a British member of parliament.
The Investment Management Association, representing asset
managers running more than 4 trillion pounds ($6 trillion)in
funds, welcomed the parliament's proposals for multi-year
deferral of windfalls for managers, enabling a clawback of
payouts if investments turn sour.
But some investors said the parliament had missed a chance
to demand rules on setting performance fees, for example.
"The real issue regarding fund manager bonuses is one of
conflict of interests which are widespread ... and it is
surprising that governments and regulators have not stepped in,"
said Alan Miller, founder of London-based investment boutique
SCM Private.
Others joined Miller in calls for greater clarity about what
fund managers are charging their customers.
"We support a reduction in the level of variable pay,
principally because there is no convincing evidence that
performance pay works for the benefit of shareholders," a
spokesman for lobby group PIRC, said.
But he warned that "simply deferring awards, or paying more
in shares, doesn't address these underlying problems".
The lawmakers also called for the creation of a depository
which would oversee investor payments to the fund and act as
custodian of its assets.
($1 = 0.6592 British pounds)
