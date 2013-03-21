* Parliamentarian says any pay curbs must be 'tailored'
* Many lawmakers do not want banker-style cap
BRUSSELS, March 21 A European Parliament panel
called on Thursday for tighter control of fund manager pay, but
a senior lawmaker who oversaw the vote indicated it was unlikely
to approve the kind of strict bonus cap imposed on banks.
While some members of the European Parliament responsible
for financial regulation believed it would be unfair to penalise
fund managers in the same way as bankers, a show of hands showed
strong enough support for some form of restrictions.
The parliament agreed on Wednesday to give bankers in Europe
one final bonus season before they are barred from being awarded
payouts worth more than their salary.
"The majority are signalling that they want something. But
it is also the case that we want to do some tweaking," Sharon
Bowles, who chaired the meeting of the economic and monetary
affairs committee, told Reuters.
"I expect, on the remuneration side, we may want to do a
little more tailoring," said Bowles, a British Liberal Democrat
politician, adding that a distinction needed to be drawn between
banks and fund managers.
Strong support for pay curbs comes after the parliament's
success in demanding the cap on banker bonuses. But although a
strong majority favoured pay controls on fund managers, there
was a significant minority that did not want a cap.
That divergence of views meant the parliament did not
finalise its position on Thursday and suggests its final demands
on fund manager pay will be more nuanced than the banker bonus
limit.
Sven Giegold, a German member of the assembly, had proposed
changing bonus rules in a similar way for fund managers by
amending EU law governing what are termed "undertakings of
collective investment in transferable securities" (UCITS).
Giegold told Reuters that he was confident he could win
support for the introduction of a cap, a move he said was
important to close any avenue to avoid a ceiling on banker
bonuses.
"If you don't regulate UCITS, it's an unlevel playing
field," he said. "There is a risk of regulatory arbitrage."
Giegold acknowledged, however, the reservations of some
lawmakers who oppose a strict limit, saying: "For systemic
stability, the real investment fund is not as dangerous as a
bank."
Any rule change will encompass mutual funds, which have
about 6 trillion euros under management, but not affect hedge
funds or private equity investors, governed by different law.
But such a reform would also be the likely precursor to
wider restrictions on pay in finance, including those of hedge
funds.
