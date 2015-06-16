By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 16 Stock market research used by
asset managers must be paid for separately and not bundled into
broker commission, European Union regulators said on Tuesday in
the face of pushback from some lawmakers.
A new EU law governing financial transactions comes into
effect in 2017 and the European Commission and the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) are working on how it
will be applied in practice.
Broker research would be deemed to be an inducement or
benefit that should be banned from broker commission for
executing trades under the new MiFID II regulations.
Instead, research must be paid for from a dedicated account
funded by a specific fee and the charge should be clearly
explained to the fund's customers.
MiFID is a sweeping reform of the bloc's securities trading
rules to apply lessons from the 2007-09 financial crisis.
It contains a specific reform on broker commission that
marks a fundamental change in market practice. Regulators are
addressing concerns that asset managers are more likely to feed
stock market orders to brokers in return for "bundled" research,
whose cost and usefulness can be opaque to investors.
Officials from the European Commission and ESMA said
research has been considered as an inducement for several years
even if a ban was not binding in law.
"It's absolutely necessary to create a clear definition of
what is an inducement or not to make sure this ban... is applied
in the correct way," said Maria Teresa Fabregas of the European
Commission said.
Some lawmakers are worried that asset managers will slash
spending on research, with stock picks for smaller companies
suffering in particular.
"I certainly never felt.. that we actually explicitly banned
any form of research as an inducement," Kay Swinburne, a British
centre-right member of the committee said.
Markus Ferber, the German centre-right member who steered
MiFID through the EU assembly, said parliament would formulate
its demands and it was the legislator and not the regulators.
German Green Party MEP Sven Giegold said MiFID was about
paying for research separately not banning it altogether.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)