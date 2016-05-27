* EU aims to lift barriers to cross-border sales of funds
* Wants to target extra fees, rules imposed by states
* Additional fees mean charges higher than in U.S.
* EU officials will discuss proposals next month
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 27 Action to lift barriers on
cross-border sales of investment funds in the European Union
should focus on tackling the extra fees and marketing rules that
national regulators impose, the European Commission says in a
document seen by Reuters.
The EU is creating a "capital markets union" to channel more
money from savings into the economy, such as by making it easier
to tap the bloc's 8 trillion euro ($9 trln) mutual funds sector.
While the EU's "UCITS" mutual funds law allows authorised
asset managers to offer their funds across the 28-country bloc,
they often face additional regulatory fees outside their home
state.
The result is a fragmented sector that ends up charging
higher fees than in the United States.
National regulators also impose extra marketing rules and
other administrative requirements on funds from other states,
according to the document, which was written by the European
Commission, the EU's executive body.
"One obstacle that has been consistently reported is
regulatory barriers to distribution," the Commission said in the
document, which officials from EU member states will discuss
next month.
While 80 percent of funds registered in the EU are offered
cross-border, a third are only offered in one other state, with
another third only sold in up to four countries.
Limited cross-border sales means that the average size of
the 30,000 funds in the EU is 200,000 euros, seven times smaller
than a typical U.S. fund.
Asset managers find it costly to research all the different
marketing and consumer protection rules in each EU country, the
document said.
Fees imposed by national regulators vary between 200 euros
and 2,000 euros, a funds industry official said.
Such barriers should be tackled as a "matter of priority",
the Commission said in the document. It said it would issue a
public consultation on the main barriers to cross-border sales
of mutual funds as soon as this month.
The EU executive has powers to propose laws but one of its
officials has said there won't be a major legislative reform in
the sector.
Instead, it is looking at practical solutions and raises the
possibility of more centralised supervision, such as the bloc's
securities watchdog, ESMA, "developing, implementing and running
a more consistent regime for marketing".
"A harmonised approach across the board would totally make
sense. Ideally we want to just deal with one regulator," the
funds industry official said.
However, he said national regulators, who authorise funds
which then have a "passport" to market themselves across the EU,
would probably resist giving up supervisory powers to ESMA.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)