LONDON Feb 2 The European Union's securities
regulator is looking at what action to take after finding that
up to 15 percent of actively managed funds may be misleading
investors by covertly tracking a stock index.
It is the latest blow to the asset management sector where
regulators are also scrutinising fees at a time cash-strapped
governments want people to save more for their retirement.
Consumers have long suspected some of the funds that charge
them higher fees to scour the market for the best picks may in
reality be "closet" trackers that mimic the performance of stock
indexes.
Actively managed funds charge fees that are multiples of
those charged by trackers.
After calls in 2014 from EU investor lobby group Better
Finance, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
studied a sample of 2,600 funds over 2012-2014.
The watchdog said on Tuesday it had found that 5 percent to
15 percent of UCITS equity funds could potentially be closet
indexers.
UCITS (Undertakings for the Collective Investment in
Transferable Securities) are EU regulated funds touted by Europe
as the "gold standard" of mutual funds globally. There are
29,000 UCITS holding 9 trillion euros ($9.8 trillion).
"Investor protection is core to our mission and the
preliminary findings raise questions that merit closer
analysis," ESMA Chair Steven Maijoor said in a statement.
"In partnership with national regulators we are taking a
closer look at this issue," Maijoor said.
The EU watchdog and its counterparts in the bloc's 28 member
states will determine "further actions", based on fuller
investigations on a fund-by-fund basis, ESMA said.
Regulatory action in the funds sector touches on political
sensitivities as EU policymakers look to asset managers to
invest in infrastructure such as roads and digital networks to
help boost a sluggish economy.
ESMA has no powers to take enforcement action but can put
pressure on national regulators to act.
The watchdog could recommend that the bloc's executive
European Commission proposes changes to EU laws that underpin
UCITS and consumer protection in financial services.
Funds could be asked to give more detailed disclosures to
investors.
ESMA's study looked at the so-called active share metric of
funds, or to what extent their stock picks overlap with an
index.
Academics have said an actively managed fund should be at
least 60 percent different from an index to be genuinely active,
and inserting a requirement to disclose the active share metric
could be one option for ESMA.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
