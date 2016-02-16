LONDON Feb 16 The European Union may tweak the
bloc's asset management rules but does not plan an overhaul, a
senior EU official said in London on Tuesday, seeking to ease
British concerns about more regulation.
London is Europe's biggest asset management centre and as
Britain readies to vote on whether to stay in the EU it is
trying to secure more leeway on financial regulation as part of
a new settlement with EU leaders, expected this week.
The EU is already on the fifth version of rules governing
pan-EU funds known as UCITS and the sector is anxious to know
whether the European Commission plans a sixth version.
"Not for the moment," Olivier Guersent, director-general of
the European Commission's financial services unit, told a fund
industry conference.
In the past the ink had not dried on new rules before they
were reviewed without giving enough time to enforce the first
set of rules, Guersent said.
The benefits of regulatory stability are probably greater at
times than making improvements to small flaws in the rules,
Guersent said.
"Now we need to give you the visibility that you require,"
Guersent said.
"Unless there is a very strong case, evidence-based, to fix
something in UCITS, we will not go for the next generation."
The European Commission will consult in the second quarter
on barriers to cross-border marketing of funds.
Matthieu Lucchesi, deputy head of asset management
regulation at French regulator AMF, said it was "really
important" to take time to enforce existing UCITS rules and see
how they work before starting to reform them.
The Financial Stability Board, a global regulatory task
force for the G20 economies, is looking at whether new rules are
needed to mitigate any systemic risks posed by huge funds.
The United States has already proposed new rules for the
sector, but the EU wants to encourage asset managers to raise
more funds for the economy.
Guersent suggested that more rules may not be needed in
Europe, saying regulation there was in a "better place" than in
many other parts of the world.
"We are confident that we have the most robust regulatory
framework in place, he said.
Lucchesi said there was sometimes a temptation to export
rules from banking to asset management even though business
models and risks were different.
