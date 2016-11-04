(Adds industry reaction)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 4 Investment funds in the European
Union that do not pose a risk to the financial system should
have less onerous capital requirements than bigger rivals, the
bloc's banking watchdog said on Friday.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched a consultation
on designing the first capital adequacy regime for a new
category of smaller, less complex investment firms under EU law.
"The aim of this work is to develop a single, harmonised set
of requirements that are reasonably simple, proportionate, and
more relevant to the nature of investment business," EBA said in
a statement.
The aim is to propose a new regime by mid-2017 for the
bloc's executive European Commission to adopt. It will flesh out
one element of an EU markets reform known at MiFID II that comes
into force in January 2018.
"In particular, the EBA recommends a framework focused on
the risks that investment firms pose to customers and to market
integrity and liquidity."
It is the latest example of the EU moving away from a "one
size fits all" approach to capital by tailoring requirements to
smaller firms.
The Investment Company Institute, an international funds
sector trade body, said it objected to the EBA's plan to tailor
rules according to the size of a fund.
"Such a bank-oriented approach fails to understand the
nature of investment firms managing retail investment funds and
could introduce new risks into the system," said ICI Global's
managing director for Europe, Patrice Berge-Vincent.
The group's members are some of the largest in the world and
would be unlikely to benefit from the lighter regime.
The EBA consultation also looks at three alternatives for
setting possible minimum liquidity requirements for funds.
The aim is to have a clear distinction between the big
investment firms that face capital rules similar to banks, and
the smaller or simpler firms where such buffers would be
disproportionate.
EBA is also looking at how this "large and extremely
diverse" range of simpler investment funds are run, and how
their senior staff are paid.
"All investment firms should have remuneration policies in
place that are appropriately considering the protection of
consumers, by ensuring that there are not any incentives for the
mis-selling of products. Such a regime applies to all staff and
tied agents," the EBA paper said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)