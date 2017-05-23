BRUSSELS May 23 The European Union should find
ways to cooperate more closely on migration, security, foreign
and economic policy, without waiting for a change to EU
treaties, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Tuesday.
In prepared remarks for a speech at the Catholic University
of Leuven in Belgium, Schaeuble said he shares many of French
President Emmanuel Macron's views on how to strengthen the EU.
But he said there may not be enough popular support to enact
changes to EU rules.
"We have to find other, pragmatic solutions," Schaeuble
said. "If... there is no majority for treaty change, we will
just have to do it through intergovernmental agreements or
enhanced cooperation, whether you want to call it variable
geometry, multi-speed Europe, or coalitions of the willing."
On migration, security and foreign and economic policy, he
said that the European Union was more effective when its member
states act together.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)