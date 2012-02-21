BRUSSELS Feb 21 European Union leaders
will call at a summit next week for the world's 20 biggest
economies (G20) to agree in April to substantially boost funds
available to the International Monetary Fund, draft conclusions
of the meeting showed.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, but the plan
faces resistance from the United States and other countries.
Most G20 countries say the euro zone must first put up more
of its own money to resolve its sovereign debt crisis, for
example by combining the lending capacities of its temporary and
permanent bailout funds, which together would add up to around
750 billion euros of yet uncommitted funds.
Euro zone leaders are to decide whether to combine the two
funds' firepower at the summit on March 1-2, which means that
G20 finance ministers meeting in Mexico later this week will not
be able to take decisions on more cash for the IMF.
"The European Council ... encouraged G20 Finance Ministers
to continue their work in view of reaching agreement on the
increase of the IMF's resources at their next meeting in April,
in order to enhance the IMF's capacity to fulfil its systemic
responsibilities in support of its global membership," according
to the draft conclusion of the March 1-2 EU summit which was
obtained by Reuters.
The euro zone has pledged 150 billion euros to increase IMF
resources and several non-euro zone countries from the 27-nation
European Union have also said they would contribute.