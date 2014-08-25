* Two EU satellites launched by Russian Soyuz put in wrong
orbit
* EU wants explanation of what happened
* Latest problem for ambitious EU satnav programme
BRUSSELS, Aug 25 The European Commission said on
Monday it still had confidence in its plans to build a rival to
the U.S. satellite navigation system despite a problem with the
latest launch of satellites for the network.
Space transport company Arianespace launched two satellites
for Europe's Galileo system aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket from
French Guiana on Friday but they were put into the wrong orbit,
calling into question their usefulness for the Galileo system.
It is the latest setback to Galileo, which has been beset by
delays, financing problems and questions over whether Europe
really needs its own Global Positioning System.
The EU has approved a 7 billion-euro budget for Galileo and
another navigation project between now and 2020. It says Galileo
will strengthen Europe's position in a satellite-navigation
market expected to be worth 237 billion euros in 2020.
The European Commission said on Monday it had asked
Arianespace and the European Space Agency (ESA) for details of
the incident along with a schedule and a plan to rectify the
problem. Early information from Arianespace indicate the problem
involved the upper stage of the launcher, it said.
"The European Commission will participate in an inquiry with
ESA to understand the causes of the incident ... " European
Industry Commissioner Ferdinando Nelli Feroci said in a
statement. "I remain convinced of the strategic importance of
Galileo and I am confident that the deployment of the
constellation of satellites will continue as planned."
A board of inquiry looking into the problem is expected to
give preliminary results in the first half of September.
The European Space Agency has control of the two satellites,
but they probably cannot be moved into the right orbit. They
still might contribute to the Galileo system, with reduced
effectiveness, a Commission source said.
The EU's use of a Russian rocket to put the satellites into
orbit comes as conflict in Ukraine has strained EU-Russian
relations. But EU officials said Arianespace simply selected the
rocket best suited to the job.
An Arianespace spokesman said the satellites were not
guaranteed and the company was not liable to pay compensation to
the European Commission for the mishap.
Arianespace uses Soyuz instead of the European Ariane 5
rocket for Galileo because Ariane 5 is much more powerful than
the launch needed. Soyuz is the right size and can carry two
satellites at once, the spokesman said.
"Using Ariane 5 would be the same as using a truck to carry
two suitcases," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels and Cyril Altmeyer in
Paris; Editing by Larry King)