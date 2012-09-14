By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, Sept 14
BRUSSELS, Sept 14 Russia does not expect gas
export monopoly Gazprom's run-in with EU antitrust
regulators to be a repeat of Microsoft's decade-long
battle in Europe that ended with sanctions, a senior Russian
diplomat said on Friday.
Gazprom, under investigation by the European Commission for
alleged abuse of its dominant position in central and eastern
Europe, is confident of its case, said Vladimir Chizhov, the
head of Russia's EU representation in Brussels.
"I'm sure Gazprom will be more efficient than Microsoft in
defending its interests and reaching a solution," Chizhov told
Reuters in an interview. "There is no analogy with Microsoft or
Google.".
Microsoft fought with the Commission over allegations dating
back to the mid 1990s that it had abused its dominant position
to block competitors. It was eventually fined more than 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) for breaching EU rules.
An investigation into Internet search engine Google is
ongoing.
Gazprom is under investigation for allegedly using its
dominance to push up gas prices and block rivals.
Chizhov said he had met EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia on Thursday to discuss the case.
"Almunia acknowledged that my concerns are legitimate," he
said. But Almunia had refrained from providing a timeline for
the case, Chizhov said.
Following previous EU investigations, Gazprom agreed to
scrap a clause preventing Austrian energy group OMV
and Italy's ENI from re-selling gas bought from Gazprom
in other markets.
Gazprom's battle with the EU has become increasingly
political. Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Friday said
Russia must abide by the European Union's internal market rules
and stop offering widely varying prices to its member states.