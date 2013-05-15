* Belgian Fluxys may take stake in Gasunie during privatisation

* Gas pipeline firm has up to 1.5 billion euros for acquisitions

* CEO says shareholders are supportive of new alliances

By Geert De Clercq, Karolin Schaps and Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, May 15 Belgian gas pipeline operator Fluxys may seek to buy a stake in Gasunie from the Dutch state next year, the chief executive of the Brussels-based firm said, as it aims to become a hub for gas transport across Europe.

The company previously said that it might consider a merger with Gasunie, but the Dutch government's plan to privatise part of Gasunie could mean it takes a stake instead.

Gasunie has also repeatedly made overtures to Fluxys, and the two firms already cooperate on an operational level.

"Next year there will probably be a discussion in the Netherlands about a partial privatisation of Gasunie," Chief Executive Walter Peeraer told Reuters as part of a series of interviews on the gas market.

"This is something that we will probably look at. It could be an opportunity to increase the cooperation between Gasunie and Fluxys on a more structural level," he added.

A tie-up with the Dutch gas operator Gasunie would enable Fluxys to link its pipeline network to Denmark and Russia through the Netherlands and Germany, adding to its existing connection to Italy through collaboration with Snam.

The Dutch government said in 2011 it planned to privatise state power and gas grid operators to raise funds to upgrade their networks, but that process was delayed because of Dutch elections in 2012.

Peeraer said Fluxys would be able to mobilise up to 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to spend on acquisitions, including company funds and credit facilities. He said its shareholders are supportive of the expansion plans and also could provide more funds if the right opportunity came around.

Fluxys is 77.7 percent owned by Belgian municipalities through public holding company Publigas. Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec owns 20 percent, and Belgium's Federal Holding and Investment company owns just over 2 percent.

Peeraer said his shareholders were ready to support Fluxys in making an acquisition as long as the deal would be profitable, would provide links to its core Belgian market and would give it a controlling interest.

"Our three shareholders are ready to follow us in sound investments," Peeraer said.

Fluxys has been on the lookout for acquisitions.

It deepened its alliance with Italy's Snam last year to develop infrastructure projects across Europe and tried unsuccessfully to bid for Czech gas transmission system Net4Gas in February.

Fluxys also bid for French gas network TIGF, which went to a consortium including Snam earlier this year.

Fluxys owns almost 90 percent of Fluxys Belgium, a listed company that has an about 10 percent free float on the Brussels stock exchange and operates Belgium's gas network. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; editing by Jane Baird)