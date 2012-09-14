* Gas prices to EU members must not differ greatly-Oettinger
* All gas exporters have to accept EU market rules-Oettinger
By Andrius Sytas and Henning Gloystein
VILNIUS/LONDON, Sept 14 Russia must abide by the
European Union's internal market rules and stop offering widely
varying prices to its member states, EU Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger said on Friday.
Oettinger's remarks are the latest turn in a gas pricing row
between Russia and the EU that is becoming increasingly
political.
The Kremlin on Tuesday banned its strategic companies, such
as gas export monopoly Gazprom, from disclosing
information to foreign regulators after the European Commission
started an antitrust investigation into Gazprom's activities.
"The Russian partners have to accept our European Union
rules," Oettinger told an energy conference in Vilnius,
Lithuania, when asked about the Kremlin's decision.
Major natural gas exporters, such as Russia, Norway and
Qatar, sell their gas mostly under long-term contracts that are
linked to oil prices.
The European Commission is investigating Gazprom, which is
more than 50 percent owned by the Russian state, over suspicions
that it was hindering the free flow of gas across the EU and
imposing unfair prices on its customers.
"All gas exporters, be it from Russia or Norway, Algeria or
Qatar, have to accept our internal market rules," Oettinger
said. "The Russian partners understand our rules, but they don't
accept them all. It is a different culture."
Oil prices have remained stubbornly high despite the weak
global economy, squeezing European power and gas suppliers that
have buy at prices linked to oil and then sell to their
customers at lower retail prices.
Gazprom GAZP.MM, the world's biggest exporter of pipeline
gas, and Qatar, the leading exporter of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), have given in to customer pressure in recent weeks and
reduced their prices in renegotiated contracts.
"Vladimir Putin knows very well that Russia has to accept
the rules of our internal market with 500 million consumers.
It's the biggest business case for Gazprom," Oettinger said.
The European Union receives more than a quarter of its gas
from Russia, but Gazprom is even more reliant on European
revenues, with about 80 percent of its gas being sold to Europe.
RUSSIAN PRICES MUST VARY LESS
Oettinger also said that Russian gas prices to the EU member
states should not vary greatly. "It can't be that (Russian) gas
in some member states is up to 30 percent cheaper than in other
member states," he added.
But Oettinger added that the EU's move was not designed to
punish Gazprom. "It's not an instrument against Gazprom," he
said. "We want to continue our relationship with Gazprom ...
with equal conditions for each member state," he said.
Lithuania, where Oettinger made the comments, totally
depends on Russian gas imports and has long complained that
Gazprom charges it higher prices than it does for Germany,
despite the gas having to be transported for a shorter distance.
The Baltic state was one of the countries to have asked the
European Commission to look into Gazprom's pricing policies. Its
government has also been fighting to diversify its energy
supplies and implement new EU rules on gas company ownership.
Lithuania has also said that it viewed higher gas prices as
a punishment for its plans to implement EU gas market rules that
will separate gas supply and transportation assets to allow more
competition.
That move would mean that Gazprom, which owns a third of
integrated Lithuanian gas utility Lietuvos Dujos,
would have to give up ownership of gas transport pipelines.
Gazprom argues that this demand for "unbundling" would
require a forced sale that amounted to expropriation and views
its Lithuanian business as a test case for other parts of
Europe.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by
David Goodman)