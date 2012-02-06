BRUSSELS Feb 6 Gas supplies to the
European Union from Russia improved at the weekend but have not
fully returned to previous levels, the European Commission said
on Monday.
"It has become better over the weekend. We are in close
contact with the member states," EU energy spokeswoman Marlene
Holzner said told a regular briefing.
She said Bulgaria, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Poland and
Greece were now receiving normal import levels, while supplies
to Romania, Germany and Italy were increasing, but were not yet
fully restored.
The European Commission maintains the situation does not
constitute a crisis, with countries being able to meet their
needs using storage facilities and other market measures.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)