By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, Nov 5 A proposed pipeline to boost
Russian gas supplies to Germany risks depriving Ukraine of more
than $2 billion in transit fees and runs counter to the EU's
goal of reducing its energy reliance on Russia, a U.S. official
said on Thursday.
The European Union has sought to help Kiev in the wake of
Moscow's annexation of Crimea and has looked to bolster energy
ties with Ukraine as Russia threatens to stop piping gas via its
neighbour.
"You have to ask: Why would you support Ukraine with one
hand and strangle it with the other," Deputy Assistant Secretary
for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan told a conference of
policymakers.
"Cutting off all gas transit through Ukraine would deprive
it of $2.2 billion in annual revenue," Dunnigan said.
Russia's Gazprom already sends gas to Germany
across the Baltic Sea via the Nord Stream pipelines and the
proposed Nord Stream-2 project would double capacity to 110
billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.
Gazprom also sends large volumes of gas to the EU via
Ukraine but has said it aims to bypass this route, most recently
under a plan to build a new pipeline to Turkey.
In September, Gazprom formed a consortium with E.ON
, BASF/Wintershall, OMV, ENGIE
and Royal Dutch Shell for Nord Stream-2 that
could see Russia bypass Ukraine from 2019.
Gazprom has put the cost of the plan at up to 9.9 billion
euros ($11 billion).
While the EU and United States have imposed sanctions on
Russia because of its annexation of Crimea and its support for
separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, energy ties between Moscow
and Europe remain deep. Russia provides around a third of the
EU's energy needs.
"North Stream-2 actually threatens not only Ukraine's
survivability and their resources, but it is a risk to fuel
diversification in Europe, especially southeastern Europe,"
Dunnigan said.
COMMISSION CONCERNS
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on
Thursday said he had spoken with German Vice Chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel to voice the Commission's concerns about whether the
project breaches EU rules.
Sefcovic noted that as only about half of the pipeline
capacity between Russia and Europe was being utilised there were
questions about why more was needed.
"As we showed for previous projects like South Stream, for
the European Commission it's very clear that such projects must
respect European law," he told the conference.
Russia's proposed South Stream pipeline to bypass Ukraine by
sending gas across the Black Sea to Bulgaria was opposed by the
EU, prompting Moscow to propose a new route to non-EU Turkey
instead.
