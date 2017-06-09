BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Union's executive
on Friday asked 28 governments in the bloc to give it the
authority to negotiate with Russia to ensure its laws are
respected in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project
that has divided EU states.
Poland, the Baltic states and others say Nord Stream 2 would
increase EU dependence on Russia's Gazprom, which already
supplies about a third of the bloc's gas. Backers such as
Germany say it will offer the EU cheaper supplies.
The bloc wants to diversify EU gas supplies and the
Commission has said the pipeline could let "a single supplier" -
Russia - strengthen its position in the EU market.
"Nord Stream 2 does not contribute to the (EU) Energy
Union's objectives," Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said.
"If the pipeline is nevertheless built, the least we have to
do is to make sure that it will be operated in a transparent
manner and in line with the main EU energy market rules," he
said in a statement.
EU states now need to examine the proposal from Brussels,
which says it wants "a special legal framework" with Moscow to
ensure the bloc's energy rules apply to offshore parts of the
pipeline, which starts beyond the EU's jurisdiction in Russia
and goes under the Baltic Sea.
European Council President Donald Tusk has said he is
against expanding Nord Stream and has told the Commission any
mandate they seek must be very demanding on Russia.
The new pipeline, which will have capacity to pump 55
billion cubic metres of gas a year to a terminal in Germany, is
expected to start operating in 2019. Construction has begun.
Berlin, which dismisses questions about the legality of the
plan at the EU-level, says the project is purely commercial.
The Nord Stream 2 company said the Commission's plan to
negotiate an agreement was unnecessary. "The German regulator
already confirmed that there is no legal void that needs to be
addressed," it said in a statement.
Germany's Uniper, Austria's OMV and
France's Engie are working with Gazprom on the plan.
