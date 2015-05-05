* Russia has agreed three-month extension of price discount
* Sefcovic seeks deal until Stockholm arbitration
BRUSSELS May 5 European Commission Vice
President Maros Sefcovic aims to conclude talks with Ukraine and
Russia by the summer to ensure security of gas supply for next
winter and beyond, he said on Tuesday.
Summer in Brussels is considered to begin when the European
institutions take holiday in August.
Ukraine, the transit route for around half of the gas Russia
pumps to the European Union, has been locked in a pricing
dispute with Gazprom that resulted in a supply cut-off
to Kiev last year.
Commission-brokered talks secured a temporary deal, but
Sefcovic wants to extend that until arbitration in Stockholm can
agree a permanent solution, which is expected to take until late
2016.
"I hope to have the chance to conclude by the summer,"
Sefcovic said in Brussels, referring to talks brokered by the
European Commission between Ukraine and Russia.
The Commission is keen to prolong a winter package
negotiated late last year by former Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger.
Russia agreed to extend gas price discounts for Ukraine from
April 1 for three months.
Sefcovic had said he hoped for more three-way political
talks in April, but they they did not take place.
Ukraine, meanwhile, is seeking to reform its outdated and
inefficient energy infrastructure as part of EU conditions for
support.
Sefcovic, who has just visited Ukraine, said his message to
the nation was: "You keep reforming and we'll keep supporting
you."
