BRUSSELS Feb 25 EU antitrust regulators expect
to announce the results of their two-year probe into Russian gas
giant Gazprom in a "relatively short time span", a
European Commission official said, confirming earlier comments
by the bloc's energy chief.
"As Commissioner Vestager has said before, the Commission
believes that it can move the case forward in a hopefully
relatively short time-span," said Ricardo Cardoso, spokesman for
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.
Earlier on Wednesday, EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic told a
news conference that Vestager would present the result of the
investigation in a matter of weeks.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)