BRUSSELS Feb 25 European Union antitrust
regulators will announce "in a matter of weeks" the results of a
two-year investigation into Russian gas producer Gazprom
, the bloc's energy chief said on Wednesday.
"The investigation is progressing. It's her (Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager) decision but she will present
the result of the investigation, I understand that it will be a
matter of weeks," European Commission Vice President Maros
Sefcovic told a news conference.
Vestager is the commissioner in charge of the case.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)