By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 25 European Union regulators will
announce shortly the next step in a more than two-year
investigation into Gazprom, European Commission
officials said, a move which may see the Russian gas producer
charged with anti-competitive behaviour.
Gazprom, which supplies about a third of the bloc's gas, has
been the target of an EU probe since September 2012 for
allegedly over-charging customers in eastern Europe, thwarting
rival suppliers and blocking the free flow of gas across the
region.
Gazprom was not immediately available to comment.
The European Commission was set to charge the company last
year but the case was put on hold following the crisis in
Ukraine, EU sources said.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who
took up her post in November last year, was now ready to move
forward with the case, her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said on
Wednesday.
"As Commissioner Vestager has said before, the Commission
believes that it can move the case forward in a hopefully
relatively short time-span," he said in an email.
Earlier on Wednesday, EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic told a
news conference that Vestager would present the result of the
investigation in a matter of weeks.
Gazprom could face fines up to 10 percent of its global
revenues if found guilty of breaching EU rules.
